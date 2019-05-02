The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com. For information, visit www.clearcreekrw.org.
The American Legion Sons of Post No. 554 will host a dinner (to be determined) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present its free East End Feather Finders Big Sit Team as part of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Great Texas Birding Classic from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Fort San Jacinto Historical Point at Boddeker Drive and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Rain date is Sunday. For information, call 409-789-8125.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Texas City VA Outpatient Clinic at 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 206, in Texas City. No appointment is necessary. For information, visit www.hba.org/vli or call 713-759-1133.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Succulent Propagation” from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and ”Modern Succulents with Tillandsias” workshop from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday (this course is $30 per person and seating is limited) at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Alpha Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority will have its 31st annual Pre-Mother’s Day Scholarship Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Faith Foreman-Hays will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $25 per person and $12.50 for ages 12 and younger. For tickets and information, call 409-539-9055.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual spring sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Clear Lake Park at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-410-8599 or 713-851-4012.
The ladies of the Order of the Easter Star Ramona Chapter No. 25 will have its Mother’s Day celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Selena’s Blue Room at 3301 Ball St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. For tickets and information, call Krischele De La Cerda at 409-256-5677.
The Galveston Chapter of the NAACP will have its Freedom Fund Scholarship Luncheon at noon Saturday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Adrienne Bell will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased from any member. For information, call Mary Patrick at 409-771-1091.
The American Legion/Maco Stewart Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil with all the trimmings from 2 p.m. until Saturday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Refreshments will be available. BYOB. For information, call 409-443-5705.
Let’s Dance will have its “Down by the Bay” ballroom dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Silver Wings will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “A Wrinkle in Time” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
