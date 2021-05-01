Satori School will have its 40th annual BBQ & Silent Auction fundraiser virtually today. Participants can order a whole brisket for $100; must pickup today. Silent auction goes live today and ends Friday. To register, visit fundraiser.bid/satori2021 and for information, email direc tor@satorischool.net.
The city of Texas City and LULAC No. 255 will have its Cinco de Mayo parade at 10 a.m. today. The route will travel south down 21st Street and end at the Rotary Pavilion in Nessler Park in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5990.
Pine Drive Baptist Church will have its spring festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 705 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. There will be a car show, games, rides, entertainment, food and a silent auction. For information, call Troy Dewberry at 281-337-3413.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present its 25th annual Grand Kids Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the downtown Postoffice Street district from 20th to 23rd streets. Admission is free. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or call 800-821-1894.
The 47th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday; and May 8 and May 9 in Galveston. Tickets are $35 per person in advance and $40 per person beginning Monday. To purchase tickets, visit galveston history.org. For information, call 409-765-3424.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ceramic and Pottery Center at 900 state Highway 3 N. in League City. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
The city of Galveston will conclude its annual clean-up initiative with a paper shredding opportunity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its inaugural salsa contest today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $15. Entry turn in time is 12:15 p.m. and judging begins at 12:30 p.m. Quesadillas also will be served for an $8 donation afterward. For information and time, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through May 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of League City will have its “Sundays in the Park” events from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through May 30 at League Park, 512 Second St. in League City. Admission is free, but guests are asked to take new or gently used children’s books to donate to the League City Rotary Club. For information, visit www.leaguecitycvb.com/sundays.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847, or Jan Nickerson, 281-763-4512.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Boys & Girls Club will have drive-thru registration from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. Space is limited. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through May 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecity legion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dance lessons from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its online auction fundraiser and gala, “The Song Goes On,” Monday through Friday at www.bayareachorus.rallyup.com. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The city of League City is offering free virtual birding classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through May 17. To register, visit LeagueCity.com/birdingclasses. For information, call Sarah Greer Osborne, 281-554-1025.
TUESDAY
The Galveston County Health District and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will be administering the Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Compton Community Enrichment Center at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Registration is suggested, but not required. To register, call 409-938-2270. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will offer a garden glass workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a location TBD. Registration is $45 per person. Checks should be mailed to Judy Anderson, 726 Beachcomber, Houston, TX 77062. For information, email Fran Card, pelican way88@att.net.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble, directed by Sparky Koerner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Building Theatre at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Admission is free. Space is limited. Masks are required. For information, call 409-933-8347.
UPCOMING
The Friends of Moody Gardens will have its annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair and Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Frances Moody Ballroom of Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Chef Mary Bass will be the featured speaker at the luncheon. Tickets are $40 per person. Mail checks to Ellen Perry, 2903 Dominique Drive, Galveston, TX 77551. For information, email Fran Card at pelicanway88@att.net.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement Bay Area virtual celebration will begin at noon Thursday on a platform TBA. For information, email macy.osoria@heart.org.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its regular teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. To enter meeting, use meeting ID: 830-9110-6784 with passcode: 627471. For agenda, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Nick Adams, a presidential appointee in the Trump administration, will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will provide a free In Our Own Voice presentation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The presentation provides a personal perspective of mental health conditions. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The 2021 Texas Crab Festival will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight May 8; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 9 at Festival Park at 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Admission is $10 per person (ages 15 and younger free) Friday and May 8; and free for everyone May 9. For information, visit txcrabfestival.org or email info@texas crabfestival.org.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. May 29 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1ne HopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
