The League City Chamber of Commerce will have its State of Education luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. For information and tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale from noon today to noon Saturday virtually. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “In the Middle of Fall” and “Leaves” storytime and sing-a-long at 1:30 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The event also will be live on the library’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway in Texas City. To sign up, call Alice Teeler, 409-763-4638 or visit mentorsgc.org and click on the events tab.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Hitchcock Class of 1970 will have its class reunion Nov. 6 at The Hidden Palms, 3706 Ave. E1/2 in Santa Fe. Registration ends today. For information, call Frank Tax, 713-408-0563.
SATURDAY
Randalls will have its “Fall Into Christmas” food drive during normal store hours through Saturday at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest will be from Saturday through Nov. 8 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B in Galveston. For artists ages 16 and older. For registration information, visit gleegallery.net/brushes-by-the-beach-pleinair or call 409-370-7350.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The 38th annual CountryFest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email aldersgatebazaar@comcast.net.
Eleanore Wuhrich will lead a workshop on turning gourds into mini-houses from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117A@gmail.com.
Push Democracy Forward will host a community meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Jack Johnson Park at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Bishop James Dixon II will be the special guest speaker. There also will be several other faith leaders, civil rights leaders and more set to speak. For information, call Roxy Williamson, 409-457-8255.
Author Susan McCauley will be signing copies of her book “Ghost Hunters: Spirit Fire” from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Pirates & Ghosts, 2313 Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact McCauley, sbmccauley author@gmail.com or 703-307-0998.
UPCOMING
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalv fallfestival@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
The Old Central Carver Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 2704 Ave. L in Galveston. Rodger Rees and Shanice Blair will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Sharon Lewis, sharonlewis@galvestontx.com or 409-739-5976.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 20 or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvationarmy galvestoncounty.org.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady and Brandon Williams with Galveston Urban Ministries will be the guest speakers. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. To register, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Sanders-Vincent Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23; and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Genteel Junque sale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 (members preview sale); and open to the public from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org, or call Nick Barbee, 409-765-3457.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its October Fest Haunted House event for ages 5 and older from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance will have its Butterfly Release Ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Dr. Todd Masel, director of the epilepsy program at the University of Texas Medical Branch, will be the guest speaker. Event is free, but registration is required. For information, visit gceatx.org/events or call 409-207-7768.
The 18th annual Yawl Ketch The Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
The BOO Dash 5K and Kids K fun run, sponsored by INEOS ICAN Foundation and Running Alliance Sport, will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Clear Lake Recreation and Community Center, 400 Woodcombe Drive in Houston. For registration, which ends Oct. 28, visit www.boodash.org.
The city of Texas City will have its Hallowpalooza Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. There will be a children’s costume contest, games, prizes, trunk-or-treat, moonwalks, face painting and arts and crafts. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual fall barbecue cook-off Oct. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration is $150 per spot. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
First Baptist Church will have its “Rootin’ Tootin’ Fall Festival Round Up” event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be free “Chuckwagon” hot dogs, s’mores, a cakewalk, face painting, Trunk-n-Treat and more. For information, call 409-763-1840.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Halloween festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Madonna Hall & Pavilion at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Admission is free. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Hallelujah Harvest from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 20th annual awards dinner and fundraiser Nov. 11 at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets and information, visit clearcreekeducation foundation.org or call 281-284-0174.
New Teeth Dental Solutions — League City will hosts a Veterans Smile Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at 2750 W. Main St., Suite D in League City. Veterans, current service members and their family members 18 and younger will receive certain free services; must provide a copy of dd214. Appointments required. To schedule and for information, call 281-554-9090.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its annual Holiday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Randy Lemmon, from the 740 KTRH Radio GardenLine Program, also will be available to answer questions from noon to 4 p.m. If you’d like to participate, email hea345nancy@comcast.com or call 409-771-5697.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual Christmas holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Dickinson Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit saltgrasspotters.com, or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
The Galveston Island Ujamaa Festival & Marketplace will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is $5 per person for ages 13 and older; 12 and younger will be admitted for free. No personal coolers allowed. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
The American Heart Association will have its Bay Area Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Registration information can be found at www2.heart.org. For information, email Macy Osoria, macy.osoria@heart.org.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 28th annual Festival of Trees gala Dec. 2 at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, contact Johnnie Hubbard, jhubbard@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1112.
