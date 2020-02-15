The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip at 8:30 a.m. today on the Texas City Dike. Participants should meet at the base of the dike’s parking lot on the left side near restrooms. For information, visit www.Galveston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its annual Spring Plant Sale, Seminar and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Galveston County Fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. An educational seminar also will be available at 8 a.m. For information, visit www.aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/Galveston/index.html.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. A representative from the law firm of Daughtry & Farine will speak. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.sanjac neighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The Galveston Island Film Society will present a screening of “The Princess & The Frog” and have its Mardi Gras party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Wilbrydge Reception Hall, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. Admission is $10 per person or $15 for two. For information, email Sherrill Hilton, info@galvestonislandfilm society.org.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon today at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. today at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a country/Tejano Valentine’s dance featuring DJ Jon from 8:30 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
