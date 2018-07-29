The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Houston Children’s Chorus’s annual Galveston Project Summer Pops Concert will be at 5 p.m. today at The Grand 1894 Opera House at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15 per person. For information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
UPCOMING
Auditions for “Doublewide, Texas” will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Six females, and three men are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
Tuesday is the deadline to RSVP for M.I. Lewis Social Service Center’s 10th annual Wine & Dine Fundraiser, which will be Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Tickets are $50. Sponsorships also are available. For information or to RSVP, call 281-534-2043.
Texas City Independent School District’s Foundation for the Future will be accepting nominations for its 13th annual Community Recognition Celebration, which will be Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Nominees must be a graduate of Booker T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, Lincoln High School or La Marque High School. Nominations close Tuesday. For information, visit www.tcisd.org/recognition, email csilva@tcisd.org, or call 409-916-0108.
The Galveston Art League will present a photography workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Ruth Burke will be the presenter. Registration is $60. To RSVP, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center will have its open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call Carol Gaylord at 409-218-7129.
Raffle tickets for the third annual CASA’s for CASA Playhouse Raffle are available through Saturday at Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 each. For information, visit www.CASAgalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-area-turning-point/donate.
