TODAY
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 27 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecity gardenclub.org.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “Tides of Resilience” by Sangmi Yoo during normal hours through Feb. 16 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. An online artist talk will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, visit com.edu.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will have its Seaside Chats at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 23 virtually. For information, topics, and to access, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov/educa tion/seasidechats.html or email kelly.drinnen@noaa.gov.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
THURSDAY
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library is accepting votes for the 2021-22 Texas Bluebonnet Award program through Thursday at rosenberg-library.org or at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For criteria, questions or to cast a ballot, contact Karen Stanley, kstanley@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 119.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals group will present “10 Steps to Financial Success” at 9 a.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information and to register, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Master Gardener Herman Auer will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Victor Avila, candidate for Texas Land Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Valentine’s Story Time with Pete the Cat, Bunnies, Hearts, and Clifford the Big Red Dog at 2 p.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The event also will be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will met at 6 p.m. Thursday at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Kimberly Danesi, from the Galveston Park Board, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Janese Maricelli, 409-502-8221.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Building 21, Room 135-A at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Thursday in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
