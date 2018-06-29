The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Irene Walters, from Clayton Library, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
Free child ID kits will be distributed (while supplies last) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ashley HomeStore at 3465 Interstate 45 in Dickinson. No purchase is necessary. For information, call 832-598-4301.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post No. 880 will have its inaugural Family Freedom Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1024 24th St. in Galveston. The free event will include food, music, games, and more. For all ages. For information, call 409-599-9370.
Author Susan P. Baker will be signing copies of her book “Texas Style Justice” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
Sunday is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-area-turning-point/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.