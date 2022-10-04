TUESDAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday, Oct. 4. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., virtually the first and third Tuesday of each month. Call us at 409-392-7120 to have the virtual link emailed or texted to you.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Rotary Club of Dickinson will meet Wednesdays noon at First United Methodist Church of Dickinson, 200 FM 517 in Dickinson. Contact Tom Cassano at 281-989-3279 for more information.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Sonny’s Restaurant in Galveston. Must be fully vaccinated to participate. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The Texas City Garden Club will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. in the Surf Room at the Nessler Center.
THURSDAY
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.hertenberger21@gmail.com.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, email Bridget Buffa, bbuffa1@gmail.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13, at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will met at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13, at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, call Janese Maricelli, 409-502-8221.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Oct. 13. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer free diapers for children and adults from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. (rear) in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Oct. 19 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $40 a person and $35 for students. Visit propellerclubgalveston.com to pay. For information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. Oct. 15 and will end when all boxes are distributed at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join the Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at First Lutheran Church, 25th and Winnie streets, in Galveston. Lunch is provided with a $6 donation welcome. Call Sharon Nugent, 281-701-8774.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oc. 3 at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is seeking victim assistance volunteers. Bi-lingual volunteers are needed, too. To sign up, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP, and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Enrichment Center has vacant apartments in Galveston and Texas City for qualified renters. For information or to see if you qualify, call 409-467-2138.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. weekdays through June 17; and July 11 through the remainder of the upcoming school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents, and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email info@galvestonrrmuseum.org or visit galvestonrrmuseum.org.
- will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Evelyn J. Matthews, 409-935-6709.
- Gathering of Eagles Inc. will meet at noon Friday at the International House of Pancakes, 6888 Gulf Freeway, in Houston. All veterans are welcome. Visit GOEHouston.com, or call Richard Perez, 832-868-9900, Frankie Santoro, 281-546-5631, or Anna Edwards, 281-384-5922.
- The Bacliff and San Leon NOW groups, which have combined into one group, will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Bacliff Volunteer Fire Station, 600 Grand Ave., in Bacliff. Call Paulette Janak, 281-433-2323.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will meet at 7 p.m. today at Hotel Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. The group will elect new officers for 2016 and discuss hiring a District 2 Compliance Officer. Call Allison Buchtien, 409-692-9691.
The Galveston County Chapter of the Czech Heritage Society will have its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. There will be refreshments, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Call Larry Krc, 409-935-5700.
The Texas City Heritage Association will meet at 5 p.m. today at the Davison Home, 109 Third Ave. N., in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call JoAnne Hackbarth, 281-910-0036.
The Galveston County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy is accepting applications through today. Classes will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays beginning Monday, and will last for 12 weeks at Runge Park in Santa Fe. To sign up, visit galvestonso.com or contact Lt. Tommy Hansen, tommy.hansen@co.galveston.tx.us or 409-766-2333.
Santa Fe Little League Baseball online registration is available at santafelittleleaguebaseball.com. Registration and tryouts will be from 9 a.m. to noon today at Runge Park. For fees and information, call Wade Blake, 409-392-8151.
Galveston West-Isle Little League will have spring registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Academy Sports & Outdoors, 4523 Fort Crockett Blvd., in Galveston. For ages 5-14 (junior baseball ages 13-14). For registration information, call Geri Gillard, 409-771-1853 or visit facebook.com/westisleLittleLeague.
The Saltwater Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Bayou Vista Community Center, corner of Neptune Drive and Marlin Street, in Bayou Vista. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Alma Tassin will present “Growing Herbs.” Visitors welcome. For information, call Judy Steffans, 713-502-5459.
The Czech Heritage Society of Galveston County will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, in La Marque. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For information, call Larry Krc, 409-935-5700.
Save Our Shores will meet at 7 p.m. today at the San Leon Volunteer Department, 337 12th St., in San Leon. Jacquelyn Young, from the San Jacinto Superfund Settlement, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Katie Napoli, 409-370-8086.
Fort Virginia Point Chapter No. 2539 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Highlands Baptist Church at 2908 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Patricia Thomas will present the program. For information, email Carol Dyson at c63dyson@comcast.net.
The Clear Lake Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Forest Room (Room No. 1418) of the Bayou Building at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., in Houston. Julie d’Ablaing will be the guest speaker. For information, visit npsot.org/wp/clearlake.
The Texas City Civic Club will meet at noon Monday at The Reef at 1301 31st St. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-945-2200.
The African-American Historic Preservation Committee will have a planning meeting for its upcoming “Saving Lincoln Clean Up Day” at 6 p.m. Monday at New Life Church at 821 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call 281-635-0715, 281-748-3231 or 409-939-1222.
The La Marque Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the La Marque Police Department at 431 Bayou Road in La Marque. For information, call Abby Martinez-Cash, 409-938-9231.
The International Oleander Society will meet from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. Visitors are welcome. Visit oleander.org or contact Lydia Miller, lmiller4511@att.net or 409-770-4312.
The Short-Term Rental Owners Association will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Prohibition Red’s at 2401 Church St. in Galveston. Anyone who owns or has an interest in vacation rentals is welcome. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. RSVP required. For information or to RSVP, contact Mary Branum, mbranum1@hotmail.com or 281-433-2945.
Forever Faithful Court No. 66 will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Amity Lodge at 1524 31st St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-8367 or 409-763-5641.
The Galveston Alliance of Island Neighborhoods’ board of directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. Catherine Gorman, assistant director of development services for the city of Galveston, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit gaingalveston.com.
The Galveston Garden Club will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at The 1847 Powhatan House, 3427 Ave. O, in Galveston. A social will begin at 5 p.m. New members welcome. For information, email galvestongardenclub@gmail.com.
The League City Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today at 210 N. Kansas St. in League City (barn museum). “So You Want to Climb Your Family Tree?” will be presented by Nick Cimino. For information, call 281-554-2994.
Gulf Parkinson’s Source will meet at 3 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Doris Warford will speak about complimentary organic plant-based supplements. For information, call 409-539-8398.
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Doryn Glenn will present “Searching Court Records for Genealogy.” Visitors are welcome. For information, contact Helena Aucoin, helenaaucoin@gmail.com or 409-770-4994.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
The Gulf Coast Poets will meet at 10:30 a.m. today at Barnes & Noble, 1029 Bay Area Blvd., in Webster. Carrie Kornacki, an award-winning poet and teacher, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-554-8224.
The Mainland Retired Teachers Association will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City (enter from the Nessler Center parking lot on the east side). Casey Greene will present his program on The 1900 Storm. For information, call 281-486-0748.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. Kristen Vale will present “Update on the Beach-nesting Bird Work.” For information, visit GalvestonNatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
The Friendswood Democrats will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Mike Martin, a former state representative for Galveston County, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-433-5190.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the captain’s room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Call Dawn Tholcken, 281-923-5197.
The New Leaf Al-Anon group will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Rosenberg Library, in the Randall Room, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Call 409-692-3078.
Knights of Columbus No. 787 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-2112.
The Dickinson Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays in the board room at First United Methodist Church at 2218 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Contact Tom Cassano, tacsrtx1946@hotmail.com or 281-989-3279.
The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-939-7512 or 409-789-2287.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s SCI Café will have a virtual discussion from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom “Another Day, Another Disaster: Floods, Hurricanes, and the Pandemic” will be the topic. To gain access, email csinglet@utmb.edu.
The Moody Mansion will resume its Senior Hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Seniors ages 60 and older will be admitted to tour the mansion free of charge. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit moodymansion.org or call 409-762-7668.
County Commissioner Darrell Apffel’s office will have its Bolivar Residential Heavy Trash Day event from 8 a.m. to noon today at 920 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. No commercial business. Furniture, grills, scrap metal, palm fronds, etc.; and four tires per vehicle. No hazardous materials. For information, call Jack Ellison, 409-766-4509.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its Big Plant Sale Under the Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. A large selection of plants, both vegetables and ornamentals, will be available for as little as $3 each. For information, call the Rev. Chon Pugh, 409-945-4052.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering $10 pet adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Fee also includes the spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip. For information, email arc@gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.
St. Vincent’s House and the Galveston County Health District will host a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit St. Vincent’s Facebook page, or call 409-763-8521.
St. Vincent’s House and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute fresh produce and food boxes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit St. Vincent’s Facebook page or call 409-763-8521.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. today at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S., in La Marque. For information, call 409-739-5665.
Friendswood Toastmasters will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Visit friendswoodtoastmasters.com.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Weed ‘N Wish Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Historic Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W., in Dickinson. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. New members are welcome. For information, call Dione Morrison, 214-505-5821.
The Texas City Heritage Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. today at the Davison Home, 109 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The group will receive a historic family Bible from members of the Davison family who live in New York. For information, call 409-945-2200.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Texas City Ancestry Searchers will meet at 1 p.m. today at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 902 N. 25th St. in Texas City. A representative from Clayton Library will be the guest speaker. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-7049.
The Central High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-763-5641.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through today in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St., Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
Acts Christian Church will offer its food pantry to the public from 10 a.m. to noon today at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Julie Plyler, 281-910-9757.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon today at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston West-Isle Little League will have registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Academy, 4523 Fort Crockett Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit clubs.bluesombrero.com/westislell or call Geri Gillard, 409-744-4668.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring ball registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. Co-ed T-Ball for ages 3-5; and softball for girls ages 5-14 will be available. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through today. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Island Democrats will have a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Rochelle Garza, Joe Jaworski, S. “T-Bone” Raynor, Chris Conrad, and Williams Demond will be candidates in attendance. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
The Williams-Borden Neighborhood Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. today in Jinkins Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1113 36th St., in Galveston. Residents and property owners from 35th to 39th streets and Avenues M to S are welcome. Council members Sharon Lewis and William Schuster will be the guest speakers. For information, visit wbnagalveston.com or call Mary Branum, 281-433-2945.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Bay Area Singles will have its monthly dance from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. Take party snacks to share. Admission is $8 for members and $10 for all others. For information, call 281-470-2750 or 281-337-3112.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. today. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The International Oleander Society will meet at 6 p.m. today at Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Visitors are welcome. For information, email international.oleander@yahoo.com.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will meet at 7 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Kristen Vale, of the American Bird Conservancy will be the guest speaker. Masks are required. For information, visit galvestonnaturetourism.org.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet virtually at 7 p.m. today. Bernard Meisher will present “Pushes, Pulls and Records: The Waves of German Immigrants to the United States.” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Chase Untermeyer will present “Are These the Worst of Times?” To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Sr. Betty of the Handmaids of the Holy Child Jesus will be the guest speaker. For information, visit serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. today. Public comment begins at 9:15 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 562-247-8422 (access code is 841-077-533). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today; and its 7 Sayings of Jesus on the Cross program at 7 p.m. today at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call 409-763-5586.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will be accepting applications for scholarships through Saturday. Open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Application can be found at fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 11:45 a.m. p.m. May 8 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon today at the in the Owner’s Club room on the third floor of the Diamond Beach Condominiums, 10327 FM 3005 in Galveston. Fellowship begins at 11 a.m. There will be door prizes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will conclude its men’s doubles program at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through Thursday at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, in Santa Fe. Take a treat for lunch afterward. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 832-247-6915.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. The superintendents of the Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Committee of the Whole Workshop of the Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet at 4 p.m. today in Room M-202 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide a free lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Galveston County Health District also will be on hand to offer a few services. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Greg Bostwick, of Beaumont, will speak on climate change. Dinner is $50 a person. RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tess Stone, tess@rdsol.com or 469-955-7034.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. today at Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. Pastor Mario Ayala will be the speaker. Breakfast is $5. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. The group will participate in a service project trimming vegetation causing obstructions for motorists. The group will provide trash bags, but take your own trimmers. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Commissioner Joe Giusti and Constable Jimmy Fullen, and several others will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
