The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through June 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its “Ask a Master Gardener Plant Clinic” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Keyworth’s Hardware Store at 2208 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will have its third annual A Man & His Ribbon Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Wilbrydge Reception Hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For information, call Cynthia McNelty at 409-392-3002.
Local author, Becka L. Jones, will present a story time and book signing of her book “Grandma’s Fish Frankie” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Half Price Books at 961 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, visit https://meanttobememoir.com or call 808-446-0609.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its free class “Gardening 101” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Author Ellen Mansoor Collier will be signing copies of her book “A Jazz Age Mystery” from 3 p.m. to 5p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. The John Evans Band will perform. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit www.har bourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its youth summer art camps and classes at galvestonartscenter.org. Space is limited. For information, call 409-763-2403.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session I will be Monday through June 28 and Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through July 1 at www.houstonchildren.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houston children.org or call 713-650-3800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.