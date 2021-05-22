TODAY
First Christian Church will have its spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Clothes, toys, household items and more will be available. For information, call 409-945-2241.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering $10 pet adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Fee also includes the spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip. For information, email arc@gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Elks Lodge No. 126 will have a crawfish boil from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. The group also will have a membership drive and the pool will be open. Crawfish with all the fixings will be $6 per pound. Hamburgers and hot dogs also will be available. For information, call 409-789-5792.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its 66th anniversary dinner “Livin’ on Island Time” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Chairman Col. Allen West, and two-star Ret. Maj. Gen. Pete Bayer, will be the guest speakers. Today is the deadline to RSVP. Tickets are $75 or $78 via credit card. No cancellations after May 24. For tickets and information, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through June 27 (excluding June 20) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 38th pastor and wife anniversary of the Rev. Joseph E. Franklin, and his wife, Marilyn at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Carl McNelty and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be the guests. Safety protocols will be in place. For information, email neighborhood baptistchurch1800@gmail.com.
The city of League City will have its “Sundays in the Park” events from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through May 30 at League Park, 512 Second St. in League City. Admission is free, but guests are asked to take new or gently used children’s books to donate to the League City Rotary Club. For information, visit www.leaguecitycvb.com/sundays.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through June 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroomorg, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through Friday (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Island Democrats will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kempner Park, 27th Street and Avenue O, on the north side near Kermit Courville Stadium. Take your lawn chair. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Rainwater Harvesting” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener and Certified Rainwater Harvesting Specialist, Nat Gruesen, will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgsem inars.
RevUpNation, F.E.A.R, and 750 Productions will present the 1NE Love Experience youth night event at 7 p.m. Friday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Beach attire is suggested, but not required. Admission is free. For information, call 310-910-4704.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 is seeking volunteers for its annual Memorial Day graves decoration event at 7:30 a.m. May 29 at cemeteries in Galveston County. Volunteers also will be needed to help with the recovery of the flags at 4 p.m. May 31. For information and to sign up, call Frank Furleigh at 409-770-4366 or 409-945-3792.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29 at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythe sea@att.net.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. May 29 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
RevUpNation, F.E.A.R, and 750 Productions will present its Crawfish Music Festival & Crawfish Boil event from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 30 at Gaff Toppers Outdoor Club at 3602 8-Mile Road in Galveston. Tickets are $40. For information and tickets, call 310-910-4704.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. May 30 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. May 31 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will have its annual watchfire Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. May 30 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. The post also will provide hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m. at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. May 31 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Snacks and patriotic music by DJ Dave will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The 24th annual Galveston Juneteenth banquet will be at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Mary Patrick will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Upward Hope Academy will honor the class of 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 at the Events at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by June 1. For tickets and RSVP, email kjoybower@gmail.com or call 409-996-5823.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and Constable Jimmy Fullen will sponsor an event featuring Victor Avila from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 8 in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Dinner is $16 per person. Must RSVP by June 4. To RSVP, contact Marilyn Harris, home free9990@yahoo.com or 713-256-4767.
The Galveston and Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will host a free documentary screening for a new Juneteenth documentary by Sam Collins and Sam Addington at 6 p.m. June 5 via Zoom. Participants must register. To register, visit http://rosen-lib.org/juneteenth or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
The Bryan Museum will have its children’s painting workshop series from 9 a.m. to noon June 7 through June 10 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To register, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org. For information, call 409-632-7685.
The 2021 Galveston Juneteenth Gala will be at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams June 10 through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause TopGolf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 17 at TopGolf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will host its 27th annual Juneteenth softball tournament June 18 and June 19 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The group also will be selling barbecue sandwiches and other concessions from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 19. To sign up or get more information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin Boyd, 713-299-5041.
