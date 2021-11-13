TODAY
The Yuletide Yard Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today on the grounds of Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. The Galveston Island Tree Conservancy also will give away trees to island residents. Vendors from 11 island nonprofits will be selling a variety of items. For information, call 409-762-7668.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Fall Haul citywide clean-up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Shredding also will be available till noon. Must be resident of city and show ID. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The International Oleander Society will host a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Oleander Park at 2624 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The Galveston Ukulele Society also will be playing from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. For information, email international.oleander@yahoo.com or call 917-292-1982.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual holiday market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the MUD 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6 Suite 300 in Bayou Vista. There will be vendors, food concessions and a Sweet Shop available. For information, call Betty Henry, 817-996-3452.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its second annual ‘Tis the Season Craft Fair & Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Jamaica Beach Park, 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. For information, call Jerry Banner, 409-599-3043.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its annual Holiday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Randy Lemmon, from the 740 KTRH Radio GardenLine Program, also will be available to answer questions from noon to 4 p.m. If you’d like to participate, email hea345nancy@comcast.com or call 409-771-5697.
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will have its Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Runge Park, 4605 Peck St. in Santa Fe. There will be live music, a historical display, food, a petting zoo, antique tractors, vendors, a “kid’s zone,” an Old Smokey cook-off, corn hole and barrel racing. For information, visit santafetexaschamber.com or call 409-925-8558.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual Christmas holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dickinson Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit saltgrasspotters.com, or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
Mission Galveston-Texas City will have its community Thanksgiving dinner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at New Life Fellowship, 2700 Texas Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Tina Rice, tina.rice@newlifetc.com.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Understanding Immigration Law” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Galveston Reads will have its author talk and book signing event with Oscar Casaras from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. today in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. “Where We Come From” is this year’s selection. To register, visit galvestonreads.org/events.
The Galveston Island Ujamaa Festival & Marketplace will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is $5 per person for ages 13 and older; 12 and younger will be admitted for free. No personal coolers allowed. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
The Bay Area Medication Take Back Day event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the League City Police Department, 555 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-284-0370 or visit thealliancebayarea.org.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet at 10:30 a.m. today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Money for the Christmas party in December is also due at $20 per person Saturday. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 71st pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Kerry Tillmon will be the guest speaker. For information, call Ursula Burns, 409-739-5327.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Singing Men — Southeast Choir will be the special guest at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St. in Galveston. Additional parking will be available at Trinity Episcopal Church and behind Ashton Villa. For. information, visit fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
MONDAY
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 weekdays through Friday at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with extended hours till 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The La Marque High School class of 2022 will host a spirit day fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Whataburger, 6300 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. Just mention the high school and 20 percent of proceeds will go toward the class. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
The Ball High School Class of 1975 will host a Christmas gala fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 11 at The Tasting Room, 3005 Church St. in Galveston. Tickets are $75 per person through Monday (afterward $85) and includes dinner, music and valet parking. Limited tickets. To purchase, visit Ballhi1975.myevent.com or go to Janet’s What A Seam, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston.
UPCOMING
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. The public comment period begins at 9:45 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 562-247-8422 (access code is 305-370-124). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
The Central High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-763-5641.
