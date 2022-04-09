TODAY
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents east of 51st Street to the east end. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. today at Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Bruce Munsterman, from KHCB FM radio, will be the guest speaker. A $5 donation per person is asked. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Cardboard Collection Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. today at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off their used cardboard items. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Booth space is available. To sign up or get more information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The city of League City will have its Wildlife Stewardship presentation event from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Free and open to public; for all ages. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/ springmigration.
Kid-friendly birding activities will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clear Creek Nature Center, 1200 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City; and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Rustic Oaks Park, 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. No registration required. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. today in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
The inaugural Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown crawfish cook-off and family friendly music festival will be at 11 a.m. today at Good Ole Days Fairgrounds, 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, tickets and VIP packages, visit btrcajunthrowdown.com.
The Galveston Police Department will have its recruitment event from noon to 5 p.m. today at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3765.
Partners of Pink Galveston County Breast Coalition will have a style show breast cancer benefit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent’s House Breast Cancer Fund. Tickets are $25. Masks are required. For information, contact Martha Wright, mfw1126@sbcglobal.net or 409-750-3063.
The Women’s Ministry at New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will have its Ladies Tea Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Bulls on Bolivar fundraiser for the Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department at 5 p.m. today at Festival Park, 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 a person. For information, email pbvfd.bullson bolivar@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Art Festival will have its opening night awards and reception from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit facebook.com/cityoftexascity or email texascityart@gmail.com.
The “Road to Emmaus” Easter production will be at 7 p.m. today, Sunday, and Friday through April 17 at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org. To reserve seating for groups of 10 or more, call 409-935-1606.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will observe Holy Week with the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. Sunday; worship, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Tenebrae service, 7:30 p.m. and prayer vigil, 8:30 p.m. Friday; and Sunrise service, 6 a.m. and worship, 10 a.m. April 17. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 11:45 a.m. p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The city of Friendswood will have its Easter in the Park event at 1 p.m. Sunday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There also will be an adaptive egg hunt. For ages 0-10. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its Palm Sunday procession at 2:30 p.m. Sunday beginning at Lagana Park, 1312 Yupon St. in La Marque. The procession will en at the church at 1220 Cedar St. A mass will be afterward in Spanish. For information, call 409-938-7000.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will have its “The Last 7 Sayings of Jesus Christ” program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Minister J. Bass, and the Revs. Dwayne Hopkins, Jeremiah Narcisse Sr., Alvin Shinette, Robert Smith, Richard Solomon and Ed Williams will be the speakers. For information, call 832-340-7715.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Israeli Folk Dancing classes will be available from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through May 9 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information and prices for sessions, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
UPCOMING
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Angelica Hanley, executive director of the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
Tours will be available for the public who would like further information about the state of the facilities at both Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, and Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and April 20 in Galveston. For information, email voteforgisd@gmail.com.
A Facebook Live chat with a Houston Audubon Birding Expert will be available at 1 p.m. Wednesday via the city of League City’s Facebook page. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/ springmigration.
The city of Texas City will have its Eggstravanganza at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Carlos Garza Sports Complex, 3300 Magnolia Ave. in Texas City. For ages 2-10. For information, visit the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityof texascity.
The Galveston College Island Fest will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday on the lawn in front of the college on the corner of 39th Street and Avenue Q in Galveston. There will be food, fun activities, inflatables, opportunities to meet with departments and door prizes. For information, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its “Lighting Up The Night” event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the White Top Pavilion at Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. A walk will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a raffle and a vigil for victims of sexual violence. To RSVP, contact Melissa Prentice, mprentice@bayareaturn ingpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
The Galveston Epicurean Evening “A Taste of the Gulf” will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 each or $80 for two. VIP tickets are $75. For tickets and information, visit galvestonepic.eventbrite.com.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will have its Resurrection Sunday service at 8 a.m. April 17 at 2920 Ave. M1/2 in Galveston. Masks are required. For information, call 409-762-9855.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter services at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Spanish) April 17 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.