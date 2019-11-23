The Galveston County Audubon and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have a birding field trip at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Attendees should meet in the parking lot across from Rosenberg Library on the corner of 23rd and Sealy streets. Visit www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its annual Thanksgiving food basket raffle and bake sale from 9 a.m. until all gone Saturday at Arlan’s Market, 515 Market St., in Galveston. For information, call Alice Kenney, 409-986-5717.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its 48th annual Holiday Gift Shop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, call Nancy Heard, 409-948-8497 or 409-771-5697.
”In the Name of God” Interfaith Coalition will have its annual Thanksgiving turkey distribution drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Islamic Center, 921 Broadway, in Galveston. Baskets of frozen turkey and nonperishable food items will be given away. For information, call 281-804-8779.
The Friendswood Heritage Gardeners 53rd annual Christmas Home Tour, tearoom, holiday bazaar, and Santa’s Sweet Shoppe will be Saturday and Sunday. The tour will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the other events will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marie Workman Center, 112 W. Spreading Oaks, in Friendswood. Tickets for the tour are $15. For tickets and information, call 281-992-4438 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “The Great Pepper Extravaganza” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Art League will offer a beaded bracelet workshop from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Anita Laffey will lead the class. Registration is $35 and includes supplies. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
Author Whitney Vandiver will be signing copies of her book “Oleanders in June” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Dickinson-Bay Area Unit No. 6280 of the NAACP will have its annual Freedom Fund banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Landry’s Restaurant on the Kemah Boardwalk. Sam Collins will be the theme speaker. Tickets are $45 per person or $500 for a table of 10. For tickets and information, visit www.naacpdba.com, or email ladynovice62@aol.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Jon Tejano DJ play a variety of music from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
