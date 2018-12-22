Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
Rosenberg Library will have its Breakfast with Santa event for children at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Parents must pre-register their child/children. Take your own camera. For information, visit www.rosenberg- library.org.
Author Kimber Fountain will be signing copies of her book “Galveston’s Red Light District: A History of The Line” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
