The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual tree giveaway beginning at 8 a.m. today at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Must show proof of residency. One tree per family. Live oak, water oak, and lace bark elm trees will be available. For information, visit ci.friendswood.tx.us/372/annual-tree-giveaway-january.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets at 281-658-7573 or visit the group’s Facebook page. Early registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. today via Zoom. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell, will be the speakers. To join the meeting, enter ID: 824-3990-0292 and password: 784960. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston King Fest and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will present the “Different Strokes for Different Folks: A Conversation ‘Defund or Reform the Police’” webinar from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join meeting, enter ID: 869-3213-9768 with passcode: 320000. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale, city councilman of District 1, E. R. Johnson, Mayor Craig Brown, and more will be on the panel. Send questions to galvestonkingfest@yahoo.com.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its connection recovery support group for individuals and its family support group from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
THURSDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
ONGOING
Optimist International is accepting entries for its annual essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students ages 19 and younger in Galveston County. “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” is the theme. Feb. 12 is the deadline. First place will win $250 and an opportunity to compete in the district contest for a $2,500 college scholarship. For application and/or information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting applications for its spring 2021 season through Feb. 28. For students in grades 2-8. The chorus will have in-person rehearsals (to sign up email info@houstonchildren.org) and a virtual rehearsal option available at https://houstonchildren.org/join. For information, call 713-650-3800.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin May 30. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
UPCOMING
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 32nd appreciation services of its pastor, the Rev. A. C. Tryon, and his wife at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 24 during its normal virtual service. For information, call Jeanette Elias, 713-253-0461.
Bay Area Christian School will have its K-12 preview night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in the lobby of the Seibel Wing at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors should register to make an appointment at giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
Artists are invited to enter the Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show, which will be Jan. 29 through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Artists can enter up to three pieces from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25. For rules, prospectus and information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its spring plant sale Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston-county-master-gardener-assn.square.site.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The 18th annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic will be March 8 at the Wildcat Golf Club in Houston. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a noon tee time; dinner/auction begins at 5 p.m. To register, visit https://divotsfordevereux.org.
