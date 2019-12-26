The Fatima Education Foundation recently awarded several grants totaling $10,052.66 to teachers and staff at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School. Pictured from left is Danna Leonard, Ellen Chuoke, member of foundation, Barbie Castro, Luis Herrera, Carla Oliver, Georgina Perez, Judith Torres, Principal Jennifer Lopez standing in for Sharon Hensley, and José Boix, member of foundation. Since 2006, the foundation has awarded over $300,000 in grants.