The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
THURSDAY
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday via webinar. Public comments begin at 6 p.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to dial-in to meeting, call 979-777-3895. For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have its third annual Back-To-School supply drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park, 1991 Getty Road, in La Marque. Free school supplies will be given away via curbside pickup. For information, call 409-354-1696, 832-372-0729 or 409-770-3831.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
ONGOING
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Artist Boat will accept registration for its Summer 2020 Eco-Camp at www.artistboat.org. The camps are for ages 11-15. Sessions will be limited to 10 campers. Sessions will be through Friday; July 27-31; and Aug. 3-7. For information, email klaffey@artistboat.org or 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have its Students on Stage Summer Theater Camp for incoming first- through fifth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays Monday through Aug. 14 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
UPCOMING
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 11 a.m. Friday; 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4; and 11 a.m. Aug. 21. To sign up, email kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
SCI Café will have a virtual discussion on “Don’t Delay Seeking Care” from noon to 1 p.m. July 29 via Zoom. Drs. Syed Gilani and Dipsu Patel will lead the discussion. To sign up, email Krista Bohn, krbohn@utmb.edu.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will celebrate 100 years of the Galveston Island Beach Revue from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at www.galvestonhistory.org or www.beachrevue.com, as well as on the foundation’s Facebook page. For information, contact Will Wright, will.wright@galvestonhistory.org or 409-765-3424.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
