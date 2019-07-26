The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Doug Matthews will be the guest speaker. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O, in Galveston. All members are invited. For information, contact Will Wright, will.wright@galvestonhistory.org or call 409-765-3404.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Genevieve Genest and Bob Stokes, of the Galveston Bay Foundation, and Joanie Steinhaus, with the Turtle Island Restoration Network, will be the speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic, 3828 Ave. N, in Galveston. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
There will be a benefit to support the family of Sgt. James Gregory Johnston from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Drunken Monkeyz, 202 20th St., in Galveston. Johnston was killed in action June 25 in Afghanistan. For information, call Meghan Billiot, 281-658-0080.
The 27th annual Marcus J. Netherly Memorial Scholarship program will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2013 Broadway, in Galveston. State Rep. Harold V. Dutton Jr., District 142, will be the keynote speaker. For information, call Monica Banks Netherly, 713-854-0214 or 281-454-5480.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night dance event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. DJ Big E will provide the music. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. DJ Ricky Bobby will provide the music. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its Back 2 School registration daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Monday through Aug. 9 at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17 (must present birth certificate and most recent report card at registration). After-school program starts Aug. 26. For information, call 409-763-2227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.