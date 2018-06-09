Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. today in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. The movie “The Razor’s Edge,” will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. today at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. today at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Every Ribbon Tells A Story organization will present its second annual A Man & His Ribbon Luncheon at 11 a.m. today at The Wilbrydge Hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A.L. Bell will be the keynote speaker. A donation of $20 per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-9561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a barbecue fundraiser at noon until all sold out today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call Post Commander Michael Caballero at 409-763-2257.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will have a crawfish boil at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. Two pounds, with corn, potatoes, and sausage will be $10. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
God’s Kingdom and Restoration Ministries will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 5 p.m. today at 4628 Ave. Q in Galveston. Walter Turner, from Grace Congregational Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-939-0169.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
