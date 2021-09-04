TODAY
Galveston County residents are encouraged to donate items for a Hurricane Ida Relief Supply Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Sept. 11 at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Baby food/formula, canned pasta meals, vegetables and fruit, and dry goods such as macaroni and cheese, rice, pasta and granola bars are needed. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Friendswood Poets will meet at 11 a.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Kimberly Hall will be the featured poet. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. There also will be a free COVID-19 mobile vaccination drive Sept. 12; photo ID and masks required to receive vaccine; if receiving second dose, bring vaccination card. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmers market.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its annual Labor Day meal from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Dinners are $12 each. To place an order, call lodge after 4 p.m. daily at 409-762-4041.
ONGOING
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS also is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
UPCOMING
The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce will have its State of the District luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday at New Hope Church, 108 W. Edgewood Ave. in Friendswood. Thad Roher, superintendent of the Friendswood Independent School District, will be the guest speaker. To RSVP and get more information, visit friendswoodchamber.com or call 281-482-3329.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a drive-through COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City (weather permitting). For information, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221 to schedule an appointment.
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, call 409-684-5940.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its summer sundown sale from noon Friday to noon Sept. 11 virtually. The sale can be seen at store.galvestonmg.org beginning Friday.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. For information and registration fees, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034. Friday is deadline to register.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Onions & Garlic” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and ”Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 virtually. Master Gardeners Herman Auer; and Fran Brockington and Lisa Davis, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston, 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit Galveston ArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Sept. 15 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will have a special called meeting at noon Sept. 16 at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 18 on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, an antique firetruck show and a horseshoes and cornhole competition. To sign up or get sponsorship information, visit uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its USA Track & Field certified sixth annual 5K and 1K walk and scholarship fundraiser Sept. 18 at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be other events, youth skills, music and food concessions. To register and get more information, call Debra Gary, 409-739-8467, or LaTasha Gary, 713-854-2066.
The NASA Area African Violet Society’s plant sale and exhibit will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E. in League City. For information, call Keitha Glaves, 281-814-9105.
The Bryan Museum will have its third annual Distinguished Speaker and Texas Frontier Gold Medal Award program at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. James A. III and Susan Garrett Baker will be honored. Tickets are free for Old 300 Lifetime Members, $75 for museum members, and $125 for all others. To purchase, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will present the “Tools to Reduce the Risk of Suicide” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 via Zoom. Beverly Bernzen will lead the presentation. Must register. To register, visit nami.org or email namigc@namigulfcoast.org.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit league citygardenclub.org or email leaguecitygarden club@gmail.com.
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonte realty.com.
The city of Texas City will have its eighth annual breast cancer awareness 5K walk/run Oct. 2 starting at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The Kids K walk/run will begin at 8 a.m.; and the 5K walk/run will begin at 8;30 a.m. Registration is $15 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 4-12 and is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 1 at the Lowry Fitness Center, 1900 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit cleangalveston.org/events.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.