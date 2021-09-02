TODAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. William “Bill” Ely will present “Concerned about America? What would our Founding Fathers suggest today?” For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a drive-through COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City (weather permitting). For information, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221 to schedule an appointment.
The Bryan Museum will conclude its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Tanger Outlets Houston will host is Labor Day Block Party from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. The free family friendly event will include caricature artists, a DJ and more. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Clark the Shark” storytime and sing-a-long at 1:30 p.m. Friday live on its Facebook page; in-person is option at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For ages 1-5. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Galveston County residents are encouraged to donate items for a Hurricane Ida Relief Supply Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 11 at McKinney United Methodist Church at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Baby food/formula, canned pasta meals, vegetables and fruit, and dry goods such as macaroni and cheese, rice, pasta and granola bars are needed. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Friendswood Poets will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Kimberly Hall will be the featured poet. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its annual Labor Day meal from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Dinners are $12 each. To place an order, call lodge after 4 p.m. daily at 409-762-4041.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its summer sundown sale from noon Sept. 10 to noon Sept. 11 virtually. The sale can be seen at store.galvestonmg.org beginning Friday.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Onions & Garlic” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and “Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 virtually. Master Gardeners Herman Auer; and Fran Brockington and Lisa Davis, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston at 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Sept. 15 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 18 on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, an antique firetruck show and a horseshoes and cornhole competition. To sign up or get sponsorship information, visit uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its USA Track & Field certified sixth annual 5K and 1K walk and scholarship fundraiser Sept. 18 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be other events, youth skills, music and food concessions. To register and get more information, call Debra Gary, 409-739-8467, or LaTasha Gary, 713-854-2066.
The NASA Area African Violet Society’s plant sale and exhibit will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E. in League City. For information, call Keitha Glaves, 281-814-9105.
The Bryan Museum will have its third annual Distinguished Speaker and Texas Frontier Gold Medal Award program at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. James A. III and Susan Garrett Baker will be honored. Tickets are free for Old 300 Lifetime Members, $75 for museum members, and $125 for all others. To purchase, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Sept. 25 at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit 2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitygardenclub.org or email leaguecity gardenclub@gmail.com.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonterealty.com.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. For information and registration fees, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit clean galveston.org/events.html.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its 30th anniversary gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit bayareaturningpoint.org or call 281-338-7600.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center has rescheduled its “Red, White And Do” Gala to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 virtually. The event will include a silent and live auction. Silent auction opens for bidding Oct. 5 at milewisctr.org. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale from noon Oct. 15 to noon Oct. 16 virtually. Browsing will begin Oct. 8. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
The 38th annual CountryFest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email aldersgate bazaar@comcast.net.
The 24th annual ARToberFEST will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older; and free for ages 12 and younger. For information/tickets, visit artoberfest.com, or call Sarah Piel, 409-770-5066 or 800-821-1894.
