The Mainland Morning Quilt Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at My Special Occasion, 15001 Delany St., in La Marque (outlet center at Gulfway Plaza). Visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-925-8757.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the captain’s room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Call Dawn Tholcken, 281-923-5197.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Trinity Episcopal School’s choir will present a holiday performance. Call 409-770-9503.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesdays at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St., in La Marque. Call 409-938-9258.
The New Leaf Al-Anon group will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Rosenberg Library, in the Randall Room, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Call 409-692-3078.
Free dance lessons taught by Lewis and Betty Whistler will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. Must have a city of League City activity card to participate (nonresidents can pay $25 for a yearly pass or purchase a day pass). For information, call 832-517-5833.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. Call 409-763-9866.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Mainland No. 3199 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at 4445 Ninth St. in Bacliff. Call 281-339-3480.
Cub Scout Troop No. 120 (Bears) will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. New members are welcome. For information, call 409-762-4884.
The Galveston West End Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Visitors are welcome. Call 409-766-6924 or 409-789-4095.
The community is invited to have dinner with Vision Galveston from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wright Cuney Recreation Center at 718 41st St. in Galveston. The interactive event, which will include dinner and music, is open to all families on island. For information, call Paul Morgan at 409-347-3773.
The Houston chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Room 210, 14045 Space Center Blvd., in Houston. Call 281-480-1231.
The Kemah Lions Club will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hoagie Ranch, 226 Marina Bay Drive, in Kemah. For information, call 713-875-0172.
The Sidney Sherman No. 2 Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Attendees are asked to RSVP. To RSVP, call Steve Manis, 281-222-0119.
The Dickinson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 4613 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Call Mark Townsend, 832-226-2177.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Call 281-337-4952.
The Galveston Dance Club will offer group dance lessons at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the aerobics room at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. The first two lessons are free. No partner is required. Visit www.galvestondanceclub.com. Call 409-370-0617.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
Knights of Columbus No. 787 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-2112.
The Houston Bay Area Chapter of Romance Writers of America will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kirkmont MUD building, 10102 Blackhawk Road, in Houston. Visit www.hbarwa.com or call 409-974-9926.
