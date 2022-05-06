TODAY
Independence Village will have its Mad Hatters Fashion Show & Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $75 and $100 for runway seats. For information, visit ivillagetexascity.org or call Judy Slocumb, 281-844-1891, or Susan Bailey, 832-692-7525.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit the entries accepted into its spring juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through May 29 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The #WeStandWithUkraine fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Galveston Island Brewery, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call 832-970-2344.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
First Christian Church will have its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Household items, toys, clothes, baked goods and more will be available. For information, call 409-945-2241.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Crenshaw Environmental Science Magnet team will have its second annual Young Gardeners Program Garden Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 416 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com/ygp-crenshaw-market or email info@gofarmers market.com.
The city of Dickinson and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Office will offer a free storm drain steward workshop and volunteer project from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in council chambers at city hall, 4403 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. To sign up, visit dickinsontexas.gov/backthebayou.
Choose to Dream will have its free Mother/Daughter Line Dance event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. There will be door prizes; donations will be accepted. For information, email Loreal Hunter, elevatenstyle@yahoo.com, or call the park at 409-797-3700.
The “Here Comes the Surf” free event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Children’s Museum, 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Children will be able to learn about rip tides, junior lifeguarding, sea creatures, beach ecology, personal fitness and more. For information, call Monica Johnson, 281-740-2209.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Mother’s Day craft event at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Participants will get to make flower wreaths using cupcake holders. For information, call 409-986-7814.
UPCOMING
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Take a treat for lunch afterward. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 832-247-6915.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. The superintendents of the Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. The Notables will perform. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide a free lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 13 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Galveston County Health District also will be on hand to offer a few services. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysisters keepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Home Fruit Growers Tours from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at 5202 Highland Road in Santa Fe; 4102 Main St. in La Marque; and 6309 Ave. U in Dickinson. No registration required; rain or shine. For information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its backyard tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 15. Admission is free. Participants can pick up list of homes at the Bayou Vista City Hall on Neptune Drive in Bayou Vista. For information, email Dianna Wilson, diwil42@yahoo.com.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary spring concert “Nature Sings” at 4 p.m. May 15 at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Michael Gilbert, mgilbert@gc.edu.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 18 at Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Greg Bostwick, of Beaumont, will speak on climate change. Dinner is $50 a person. RSVP by May 15. To RSVP, contact Tess Stone, tess@rdsol.com or 469-955-7034.
May 16 is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church’s Guardians of the Temple Health Ministry will offer a free webinar “A Toolkit for Mental Wellness — Ending the Silence” at 6:30 p.m. May 20 via Zoom. For information and the link, visit mckinneyumc.net or call Geri Carroll, 409-2187-8793.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon May 21 in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artistboat.org/ cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
The 2022 Juneteenth Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. June 18 at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate, text 409-457-3570.
The 2022 Juneteenth Parade will begin at 1 p.m. June 18 at 26th and Ball streets and will travel down Ball Street and end at 41st and Ball St. in Galveston. A picnic will be afterward. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynetheia Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-632-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will have its summer youth orchestra camp June 24 through June 30. For serious music students ages 10-19. Registration is $20. For information and registration, visit galvestonsym phony.org/youth-orchestra.
The La Marque High School “Purrfect” decade reunion will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 22 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For classes from 1970 through 1982. For information, call Bruce Blankenship, 409-599-5007, or David Laymance, 409-599-5936.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is seeking victim assistance volunteers. Bilingual volunteers are needed, too. To sign up, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. weekdays through June 17; and July 11 through the remainder of the upcoming school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. Please visit hapsonline.org/ calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez, 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email info@galvestonrrmuseum.org or visit galvestonrr museum.org.
