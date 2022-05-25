TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Must be fully vaccinated to participate. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
UPCOMING
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. “The Power of Self Care!” is the topic. To register, visit tclmchamber.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Kemah Police Department will have its Guns & Gals event for women ages 18 and older from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at a location TBA. To sign up, call 281-334-5414 and leave name, phone number and email. Practical will be included, and food will be provided.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its “Summer Pruning of Fruit Trees” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Limited to first 30 registrants. To register and get information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Golf Cart Society will have its second annual Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. A ceremony honoring fallen veterans will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Eugenia & George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th Street and Sealy Avenue. The route will begin at the pavilion and travel down to 25th Street and go toward The Strand and will end at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 at 24th Street and Ave. K. For information, email galvestongolfcartsociety@gmail.com.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228, Star of the Sea, will host its annual Memorial Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1901 Winnie St. in Galveston. There will be a chili dog lunch, silent and drop bag auction items, games, music and a raffle. For information, call Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
Author Lance Scott Walker will be singing copies of his new book “DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St.; and at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., Suite 100 in Galveston. There also will be a question-and-answer segment after the 6 p.m. event. For information, visit his Facebook page.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will have its “Go For A Ride to GOFM!” event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Sunday on the corner of 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Bicycle safety information, bike giveaways, a safety obstacle course for children and more will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Bark-A-Thon at the Kemah Boardwalk will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Local animal shelters will be hosting dog adoptions; no pets are allowed on property. For information, call 281-535-8100.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will conduct its 39th annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Pavilion, 10708 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. A light lunch will be served afterward at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. All are welcome to attend. For information, call Ken Smith, 409-739-1880.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston/Pelican Island. Admission and parking will be free. For information, visit galveston navalmuseum.com or call 409-770-3196.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will celebrate Memorial Day at 6 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are invited. DJ Dave will provide patriotic music. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfare lma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its inaugural community garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. If you’d like to donate items, call 409-765-5395 or email agress@cisgalv.org or vivianhernandez@gisd.org.
Artist Boat will have its Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 6 through June 8 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration is $2 a person. For information or transportation, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409 or 409-539-2523.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
Carter Temple C.ME. Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 3 p.m. June 19 at 3901 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Henry Q. Dickerson will be the guest speaker. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048.
