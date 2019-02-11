HAPPY BIRTHDAY Melissa Rivera, Jason Hans Pruns, Leila Martinez, Patti Hubbard, Denise Muro, Andrew Sanchez, Mark Smith, Adam Tong, Danny Abbott, Dee Lopez, Earnestine Bryant, Trina Smither and Brenae Hardeman.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY William and Valerie Christian, celebrating seven years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.