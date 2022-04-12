TODAY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present “Membership 101” at 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. today in its conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. To sign up, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg- library.org/children-events.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. today at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Angelica Hanley, executive director of the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S., Suite 200 in League City. Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
Tours will be available for the public who would like further information about the state of the facilities at both Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, and Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and April 20 in Galveston. For information, email voteforgisd@gmail.com.
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its beginner’s calligraphy class (part 2) from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom. Kristina Mosbo will teach the class. To sign up, email msilva@rosenberg-library.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Friends of the Library Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou will be discussed. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its men’s doubles program at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
Moderation Management, which is a national support group for people concerned about their drinking, will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For more information, email Bridget Nurding, houston@ moderation.org or visit moderation.org.
WEDNESDAY
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Public comment begins at 9:15 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 562-247-8422 (access code is 841-077-533). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecity gardenclub.org.
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, email Bridget Buffa, bbuffa1@gmail.com.
A Facebook Live chat with a Houston Audubon Birding Expert will be available at 1 p.m. Wednesday via the city of League City’s Facebook page. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/ springmigration.
The city of Texas City will have its Eggstravanganza at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Carlos Garza Sports Complex, 3300 Magnolia Ave. in Texas City. For ages 2-10. For information, visit the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityof texascity.
UPCOMING
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Deseree Dantas, a prophetic minister from Brazil, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Galveston College Island Fest will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday on the lawn in front of the college on the corner of 39th Street and Avenue Q in Galveston. There will be food, fun activities, inflatables, opportunities to meet with departments and door prizes. For information, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its “Lighting Up The Night” event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the White Top Pavilion at Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. A walk will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a raffle and a vigil for victims of sexual violence. To RSVP, contact Melissa Prentice, mprentice@bayareaturn ingpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
The Galveston Epicurean Evening “A Taste of the Gulf” will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $45 each or $80 for two. VIP tickets are $75. For tickets and information, visit galvestonepic.eventbrite.com.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday; and its 7 Sayings of Jesus on the Cross program at 7 p.m. Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The “Road to Emmaus” Easter production will be at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org. To reserve seating for groups of 10 or more, call 409-935-1606.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.