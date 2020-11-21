HAPPY BIRTHDAY JoAnn Allen, Michael Bankston, Paula Landsberger, Kim Roemer, Gregory Cook, Erma Morris, Regina Allen, Hailee King, Susan January, Barbara Gordon, Gloria Maxey Guillory, Sylvia Hill, Les Millner, Patti Kyle, Tina Baldwin Scott, Emenanjo Nwadiei, Christine Frank, Bert Isles, Timothy Franklin and James Johnson III.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jimmie and Erma Morris, celebrating 40 years; and Daniel and Petra Ortega, celebrating 11 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dedrick Johnson Sr., Bobby Morrison, Marshaun Palomares, Danielle Renae Montemayor, Jerry Waddles, Delores Shannon, Felicia Smith, Eddie Davis, Annetta Little, LaDonna Kennie and Samantha Hamilton Kirks.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jeremy Smith and Katie Alpizar, celebrating six years of marriage.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ophelia Smith Franklin, Eddie Miranda, Jacen Norris, Sue Turner-West, Lil’Regina Pleasant, Re’Vyn Williams, Linda Clark, Gerard Alexander, Charles Jones, Tillie Henson, Cindy Torres-Smith, Maria Dolores Medina, Richard Sincere Jr., Anika Glover-Smith, LaSauna Cooper, Derrick Gitrey, Lloyd P. Sowell III and Reggie Jones.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

