The Women of Color Book Club will have its annual Fiction Fest at 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased by Saturday. Author Ashley Antoinette will be the featured guest. For tickets and information, call Joyce Bell, 409-256-1792, Carolyn May, 409-939-4646, or Shawna Archie, 832-221-0156.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will offer a free educational workshop to help participants learn how to care for a loved one with a mental illness from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Counseling Connections for Change, 2549 Roy Road, in Pearland. Space is limited, so registration is required. To RSVP, visit www.namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
The Galveston Art League will present an etegami workshop taught by Lisa Jastram and Lynn Cooper from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person and includes materials. To register, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer $5 adoption fees for all cats and kittens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.
The city of League City will have its fifth annual Paws and Claws Adopt-A-Thon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. All adoptions will be $20. For information, call 281-554-1025.
The Dickinson Public Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Moon Landing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-534-2391.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
Rosenberg Library is inviting children ages 6 and older to play video games together in a mobile Gamer Truck and learn about coding and video game development from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. The event is a collaboration with Player vs. Hunger and the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, visit www.rosen berg-library.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Janet and The Texas Heartaches will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.