The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Friendswood Heritage Gardeners 53rd annual Christmas Home Tour, tearoom, holiday bazaar, and Santa’s Sweet Shoppe will conclude Sunday. The tour will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the other events will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marie Workman Center, 112 W. Spreading Oaks, in Friendswood. Tickets for the tour are $15. For tickets and information, call 281-992-4438 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. Dine-in only. Call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner at noon Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will serve a Thanksgiving dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 3029 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are invited. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Friday. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Friday beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
Registration is open for the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission’s annual Christmas Lights Contest through Dec. 9. Residents of La Marque are encouraged to register and/or nominate neighbors for festive décor at beautiful.cityoflamarque.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.
Donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and socks will be collected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 21 at 102 S. Bell Drive in La Marque. Items are asked to be put into an old purse and dropped off. For information, call Nikki Melvin, 832-646-3122.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.