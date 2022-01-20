TODAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will offer a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 10 a.m. to noon through Friday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Appointments required; for ages 4 and older. For Galveston County residents only. No insurance is needed. To register, visit gchd.org/testing.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Senate District 11 legislative luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Galleon Room at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Participating candidates include Robin Armstrong, Bianca Garcia, State Rep. Mayes Middleton and Bob Mitchell. For information, visit galvestonchamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will have a special called meeting from noon to 1 p.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Weston Martinez, candidate for land commissioner, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will have its 40th annual Livestock Show & Auction through today. The buyer registration and dinner will be at 5 p.m., followed by the live auction at 6:30 p.m. today at 2155 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/livestockshow.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Jewel of the Nile” annual membership gala at 6:30 p.m. today at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For sponsorships, tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Friendswood Library Movie Night will be at 6:30 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “The Flowers of St. Francis” will be shown. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present a self-compassion seminar from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Registration is free. Safyah Alam will be the presenter. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2 of 3” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” both in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry and Lookin’ Up Consulting will present a free conflict resolution town hall and workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, visit keithhenryactiontoday.com.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring ball registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. Co-ed T-Ball for ages 3-5; and softball for girls ages 5-14 will be available. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have the final pre-installation service for the Rev. D. A. Johnson Sr. at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. F. D. Sampson Sr. and Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. The installation service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Donnie Johnson Sr. and Zion Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. Both services will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 832-678-3117.
Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will sponsor a March for Life event at 1 p.m. Sunday which will begin at 11100 state Highway 6 and proceed to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Hitchcock. A rosary and prayer service will be conducted. For information, email kc10393@gmail.com.
The Baptist Ministers Association of Galveston/Galveston County will have its E. L. Gates Citywide Institute nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Jan. 27 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. Duane Brooks, from Tallowood Baptist Church, will be the speaker. Attendees are asked to pre-register by calling 409-762-5642 or 409-762-9855. Chester Baldwin will be the guest psalmist. For information, visit bmagalveston.com.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. Face masks required; COVID protocols will be in place. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a veterans’ town hall meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its Meet Your Candidates mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the M.U.D. Building, 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. Tickets are $15 per person at the door. Attire is casual or western theme. For information, email Fran Card, pelicanway88@att.net.
The Mainland Mardi Gras parade will begin at noon Jan. 29 at 29th Street and Palmer Highway in Texas City. The parade will then proceed down Palmer Highway and end on 6th Street. If you’d like to enter the parade, visit mainlandmardigras.com.
Let’s Dance will host a special ballroom dance introduction event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hometown Heroes Park Ballroom, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. A Foxtrot and Rumba lesson will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show by appointment only Jan. 30 and anytime between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For artists ages 15 and older. Registration is $20 per entry for nonmembers. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com/exhibits or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will have a love brunch honoring its pastor, the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon, and his wife, Eva, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. C. R. Williams will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $50 per person. To RSVP, call Mary Ann Sandles, 409-795-0895, or Brenda Hayes, 409-939-3468.
Author Jason Lee’s book signing event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Attendees will get a signed copy of his new book. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit www.galveston history.org.
The city of Friendswood will have its Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway in Friendswood. Registration is $25 per person for residents and $35 per person for all others. To sign up, visit friendswood.com/register.
The Mainland Mardi Gras Gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit mainlandmardi gras.com, or call Summer Chapman, 409-457-0273, or Dixie Sholmire, 281-635-0222.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Menardi Gras event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at the 1838 Menard House, 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $65 per person or $110 per couple. To get tickets and for information, visit www.galveston history.org.
