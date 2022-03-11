TODAY
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its annual plant, hamburger and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $12 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 5236 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, on the corner of Laurel and Cedar streets in La Marque. For information, email Manuel Perez, man2kia@att.net.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The Women’s Ministry of New Vision Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at The Pioneer House at Carbide Park, 4106 Main St. in La Marque. “No Looking Back” is the theme. Gwen Evans will be the guest speaker. Registration is $10 per person. To RSVP, call Barbara Beyonce, 409-655-0061.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Gardening for Jewels: Hummingbirds” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. Snacks and lunch will be available for donations. If you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
Partners-4-Paws and Petco Love will host a free pet vaccine event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Duo Winery & Cider Co., 2150-A Dickinson Ave. in Dickinson. Microchipping also will be available for $7. To register, visit partners-4-paws.org. For information, contact Sandra Sagerian, info@partners-4-paws.org or 281-508-5800.
The Arts & Ideas at First Presbyterian Church will present the La Joie Baroque Trio in concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at 1903 Church St. in Galveston. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. A reception will be afterward. For information, email Corbin Sturch, corbinsturch@gmail.com.
Author James P. Bevill will be signing copies of his books “The Paper Republic” and “Blackboards and Bomb Shelters” during ArtWalk from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Antique Pavilion, 2222 Postoffice St. in Galveston. He’ll also lead a discussion during that time. For information, call 409-502-2191.
UPCOMING
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Weather blogger Stan Blazyk, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevans galveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Melissa Conway, Texas Election Integrity State Director for the Republican National Committee, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will sponsor the StepUP Radio Community Giveaway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. Free food pantry items, toiletries, clothes, shoes, electronics and free COVID testing will be available. For information, email kghenry@texascitytx.gov.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Bark of the Irish Pawrade, sponsored by GardenKids of Kemah, will begin at 10 a.m. March 19 at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. If you wish to participate, call Shelia Thorne, 281-334-7529. Gulf Coast tiny Paws Rescue also will have pets available for adoption.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its spring ride event March 20. Sign up will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. The 100 mile-plus ride will begin at 11 a.m. and will go to Lou’s Back Porch in Arcola. All modes of transportation welcome. For information, call Jim Shipley, 817-780-8121, or Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
