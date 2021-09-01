TODAY
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer “Arts to Go” craft kits for children throughout the month of September. Parents can pick up items at the front desk or in the bin on the front porch of the library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a drive-through COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City (weather permitting). For information, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221 to schedule an appointment.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Leadership League City graduation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Jenny Senter will be the keynote speaker. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. William “Bill” Ely will present “Concerned about America? What would our Founding Fathers suggest today?” For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Bryan Museum will conclude its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Tanger Outlets Houston will host is Labor Day Block Party from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. The free family friendly event will include caricature artists, a DJ, and more. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its annual Labor Day meal from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Dinners are $12 each. To place an order, call lodge after 4 p.m. daily at 409-762-4041.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its summer sundown sale from noon Sept. 10 to noon Sept. 11 virtually. The sale can be seen at store.galvestonmg.org beginning Friday.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Onions & Garlic” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and “Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 virtually. Master Gardeners Herman Auer, Fran Brockington and Lisa Davis will be the presenters, respectively. Must pre-register. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston at 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Sept. 15 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 18 on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, an antique firetruck show and a horseshoes and cornhole competition. To sign up or get sponsorship information, visit uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its USA Track & Field certified sixth annual 5K and 1K walk and scholarship fundraiser Sept. 18 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be other events, youth skills, music, and food concessions. To register and get more information, call Debra Gary, 409-739-8467, or LaTasha Gary, 713-854-2066.
The NASA Area African Violet Society’s plant sale and exhibit will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 E. in League City. For information, call Keitha Glaves, 281-814-9105.
The Bryan Museum will have its third annual Distinguished Speaker and Texas Frontier Gold Medal Award program at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. James A. III and Susan Garrett Baker will be honored. Tickets are free for Old 300 Lifetime Members, $75 for museum members, and $125 for all others. To purchase, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.