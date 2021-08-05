TODAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Congressman Randy Weber will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Healthy Start 2021 Health and Wellness Fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the district’s Learner Support Center at 2903 Falcon Pass in Houston. Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration also will be available. For information and what items to take, visit ccisd.net/healthfair or call 281-284-1650.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Facebook.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org.
The city of Friendswood will have its “Movies in the Park” event Fridays through Aug. 13 at the Newman Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset. ”Jurrasic Park” will be shown Friday. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us.
UPCOMING
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back to school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone Saturday at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweetk7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District will have its “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Walmart at 6410 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. For information, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Plumeria Propagation” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Loretta Osteen will lead the hands-on workshop. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
OG Demi-God Barbers will present its Godly Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2413 Cedar Road in La Marque. $5 haircuts will be available for youth younger than 18 years old; free food also will be given away. For information, call 832-949-3371.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Aug. 14; and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The Kids Like Me Organization will have its inaugural Summer Fun Day 4 Special Needs event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Show your support to families/friends living with autism disorder spectrum. There will be fun, food, music and games. For information, call Yalunda Ward at 409-526-6273.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom and its Sisterhood will have its annual garage/rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 15 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Lorenzo Williams, and his wife, Elnora, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 3215 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Byron Williams Sr. will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-4776.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 17th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., and his wife, Lydia, at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Timmy Sykes and the Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. Attendees are encouraged to wear black and white. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its 10th annual “Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive” program honoring World War II veterans at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting donations of back to school items such as school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, diapers/wipes, underwear/bras, feminine supplies, toiletries and monetary donations at the Scott building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2; the island chamber, 2228 Mechanic St.; and at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O in Galveston through Wednesday. For information, call 409-766-5743.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-through will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Divine Deal$” silent auction and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. All proceeds will benefit the school. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021-2022 and is seeking new singers in all vocal parts. The fall rehearsal schedule begins Aug. 30 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. To register, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/about-ce/register, or call 409-944-1344.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its “Red, White, And Do” Gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Tickets, which are $75 per person will be available at the center at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson, or online at milewisctr.org. If you’d like to purchase a sponsorship, call 281-534-2043.
United Way of Galveston will have its annual workplace giving campaign kick-off luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Tables of eight are $320 and individual tickets are $40 per person. To register, visit uwgalv.org or call 409-762-4357.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Sept. 25 at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit https://2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. For information and registration fees, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit www.cleangalveston.org/events.html.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its 30th anniversary gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit www.bayareaturningpoint.org or call 281-338-7600.
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalvfallfestival@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. To register, visit http://bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its annual Holiday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, email hea345nancy@comcast.com or call 409-771-5697.
ONGOING
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred, but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
Jehovah’s Witnesses will have its annual convention virtually through Aug. 31 at jw.org. “Powerful by Faith!” is the theme. The prerecorded convention will release new content weekly and is available in more than 500 languages. For information, email Dorian Gamble, doriangamble@rcmtool.org.
