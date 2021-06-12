TODAY
Gulf Coast Self-Advocates will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at New Life Fellowship Church at 2700 Texas Ave. in Texas City. For information, email info@arcgulfcoast.org or call Ricky Broussard at 281-241-1850.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a book signing for the book “Lost Restaurants of Galveston’s African American Community” from 10 a.m. to noon today at Bishop’s Palace at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. The authors are Tommie Boudreaux, Ella Lewis, Alice Gatson and Greg Samford. The book is $21.99 and is available for purchase at www.galves tonhistory.org/lost restaurants and also will be available at Bishop’s Palace.
The city of Galveston will host its annual hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to noon today at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3546.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeycutt” by Annie Lyons will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Artist Boat will have its World Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today on Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.artistboat.org/world-oceans-day-festival or call 409-632-0388.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Meditation in Current Times” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. today via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Sons of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a fried chicken dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. To preorder, call 281-332-8733.
The gospel group, Psalms Journey will be live in concert at 6 p.m. today at Lighthouse Galveston at 7402 Stewart Road in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Vivian Gomez at 505-228-1127.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through June 27 (excluding June 20) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its pastor, Joyce M. Ford, at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. The Rev. Eddie Guillory, of the New Life Changing Ministries Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For ages 6 through adults. Registration is free. To sign up, visit fbcgalves ton.org or call 409-763-1840.
MONDAY
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Clear Creek ISD will be accepting registration for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at McWhirter Elementary School (behind the school in community gym) at 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information and what items to take, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Monday through Friday; June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through June 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecity legion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a flag retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to the public. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St., in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. Must RSVP by Monday. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
TUESDAY
St. Vincent’s House and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute fresh produce and food boxes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit St. Vincent’s Facebook page or call 409-763-8521.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
St. Vincent’s House and the Galveston County Health District will host a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit St. Vincent’s Facebook page, or call 409-763-8521.
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth golf tournament at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. Registration is $75 per person, or $300 for a team of four. To sign up, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gulf Coast Four Square Church at 6205 Delany Road in Hitchcock. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
UPCOMING
The Juneteenth Galveston Gathering Community will have its annual memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-229-8655.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause Top Golf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have its annual joint meeting from 10 a.m. to noon June 19 at the Jamaica Beach Public Service Building at 16629 San Luis Pass Road. Refreshments and food will be served afterward. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. June 19 in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will present the “Colors of Excellence” cultural book drive from 10 a.m. to noon June 19 at the Carver Park Recreation Center at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Sharonda Dennis, sdennis@henry actiontoday.com.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. As part of the dedication ceremony, the group will celebrate the work of those who’ve raised awareness of the importance of making Juneteenth a national holiday. For information, visit www.juneteenth legacyproject.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.