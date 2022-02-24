TODAY
Landry’s Inc. will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Applicants can apply online at landryscareers.com or by texting Landry’s to 77948 before the fair. Eligible applicants can receive up to two free tickets for a Houston Rockets game this season, too.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through Monday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhis toricalsociety.org or email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov.
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the chamber’s conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. “Powerful Women Invest in Themselves” will be the topic. To sign up, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Julie Pickren, District 7 candidate for the Texas State Board of Education, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its coastal crafts event from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will make wire wrap knot bracelets. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinn bone5@hotmail.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries that were accepted into its winter juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Compton Memorial Crawfish Boil will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Proceeds will go toward the youth ministry. To preorder, call Minister Lance Hamilton, 409-996-9638.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Friday. Thomas MacEntee will present “The 1950 U.S. Federal Census — Are You Ready?” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
UPCOMING
Progressive Baptist Church will have a barbecue dinner fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. A $10 donation per plate is asked. To preorder, call 409-218-2589.
The “Stop the Violence” basketball tournament will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the new gym at La Marque High School, 397 Duroux in La Marque. There also will be a talent showcase. For information, call Misty Richardson, 409-655-1808, or to register your team, Mike Evans, 409-256-8616.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have an old school dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at ENDS Sports Bar, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. A $5 donation per person is asked. There also will be a raffle; you can purchase from any member. For information, email Russell Gary Sr., cutter86@gmail.com.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 10 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. All are welcome. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Black History program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Sharon McDougle, who’s an author and worked at NASA, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear African attire. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 182nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Donnell A. Johnson Sr. will deliver the message. For information, call 409-762-8795.
The Galveston Heritage Chorale will present its 30th anniversary concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Admission is free.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Ashes-to-Go imposition of ashes event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in front of the church on the corner of 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Ash Wednesday evening service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. For information, visit trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. March 8 at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. The group will celebrate its 35th birthday, and Patricia Holmes will discuss “Human Trafficking in Houston.” Take a salad or side to share. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 9, March 23 and April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Revs. Mark Crawford, Mike Brady and Rt. Andy Doyle will be the speakers respectively. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The city of Texas City will conclude its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. March 10 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 12; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 “Gardening for Jewels: Hummingbirds” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. Snacks and lunch will be available for donations. If you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon March 16 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Melissa Conway, Texas Election Integrity State Director for the Republican National Committee, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 16 and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.