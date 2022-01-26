TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will offer a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 10 a.m. to noon through Friday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Appointments required; for ages 4 and older. For Galveston County residents only. No insurance is needed. To register, visit gchd.org/testing.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. Face masks required; COVID protocols will be in place. For tickets and information, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Night on the Town” networking event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Baptist Ministers Association of Galveston/Galveston County will have its E. L. Gates Citywide Institute nightly at 7 p.m. through Thursday at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. Duane Brooks, from Tallowood Baptist Church, will be the speaker. Attendees are asked to preregister by calling 409-762-5642 or 409-762-9855. Chester Baldwin will be the guest psalmist. For information, visit bmagalveston.com.
THURSDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a veterans’ town hall meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its Meet Your Candidates mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the M.U.D. Building, 2929 state Highway 6 in Bayou Vista. Tickets are $15 per person at the door. Attire is casual or western theme. For information, email Fran Card, pelicanway88@att.net.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Peaches in Galveston County” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” both in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Mainland Mardi Gras parade will begin at noon Saturday at 29th Street and Palmer Highway in Texas City. The parade will then proceed down Palmer Highway and end on 6th Street. If you’d like to enter the parade, visit mainlandmardigras.com.
Let’s Dance will host a special ballroom dance introduction event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park Ballroom, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. A Foxtrot and Rumba lesson will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show by appointment only Sunday and anytime between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For artists ages 15 and older. Registration is $20 per entry for nonmembers. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com/exhibits or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Tuesday. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Feb. 2. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays Feb. 4 through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will have a love brunch honoring its pastor, the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon, and his wife, Eva, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. C. R. Williams will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $50 per person. To RSVP, call Mary Ann Sandles, 409-795-0895, or Brenda Hayes, 409-939-3468.
Author Jason Lee’s book signing event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Attendees will get a signed copy of his new book. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
The city of Friendswood will have its Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway in Friendswood. Registration is $25 per person for residents and $35 per person for all others. To sign up, visit friendswood.com/register.
The Mainland Mardi Gras Gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit mainlandmardigras.com, or call Summer Chapman, 409-457-0273, or Dixie Sholmire, 281-635-0222.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Menardi Gras event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at the 1838 Menard House, 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $65 per person or $110 per couple. To get tickets and for information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Viva El Amor” Gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 12 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For sponsorships, tickets and information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Feb. 15. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
