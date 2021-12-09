TODAY
The Trinity Epsicopal School Choir will perform holiday music at 10 a.m. today in the lobby of HomeTown Bank of Galveston, 1801 45th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Elise Worthen, 409-763-1271, Ext. 1086.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. The Friendswood High School Chamber Singers will be on program. Annual dues are $8. For information, email Lynne Justis, aarp chapter199@yahoo.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet and have its Christmas party from 10 a.m. to noon today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present its free Level UP workshop series at 11 a.m. today at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. “Why You Should Apply for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program” will be the topic of discussion. For information and to sign up, email levelup@tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its legislative holiday luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Davidson Ballroom at The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Sen. Larry Taylor and State Reps. Mayes Middleton and Dr. Greg Bonnen will be in attendance. To RSVP, visit galvestonchamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. today via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will be collecting items for its toy drive from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 17 at End’s Sports Bar, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. A toy box will be near the front entrance for donations. For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
G3.com is seeking volunteers to help with its toy distribution parade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday; and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. To sign up, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinn bone5@hotmail.com.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Moody Gardens will have Food Drive Thursdays through Dec. 30 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors who take a nonperishable food item will receive 2-for-1 admission to the Festival of Lights. For information, visit moodygardens.com/holiday_season or call Jerri Hamachek, 409-683-4249.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
Tickets are available for The Bishop’s Palace Christmas Tour at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Tours will be at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. Tickets are $30 per person. To RSVP, visit www.galveston history.org.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St. Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
The Galveston Naval Museum will host its paranormal Ghost Hunt with Longhorn Paranormal from 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday; and 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston. General admission is $60 and VIP tickets are $110. For information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3xSL7VN or call Aric Deuel, 409-770-3196.
UPCOMING
Seaside Church will have its Bethlehem Street Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 16534 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. There will be vendors, shopping, homemade soups, brisket, a bake sale and a bounce house for children. For information, call 409-354-9792.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; a drive-through clinic also will be available for ages 18 and older. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
The city of Texas City will present its Snow Spectacular event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Over 80,000 pounds of snow, snow slides, children activities, photos with Santa, vendors, music, arts and crafts and more will be available. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will watch the Army vs. Navy game from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sausage dog with all the fixings and/or rice and beans will be available for a $5 minimum donation until all gone. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 and Auxiliary will have its Feed a Vet & First Responders Holiday Meal event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Free for all veterans and first responders. For information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its homecoming program and fellowship at 1 p.m. Saturday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Former members, family and friends are welcome. The oldest and youngest member also will be recognized. For information, call 409-739-3193.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate its 20th annual pastor and wife appreciation service beginning with a pre-anniversary event at 5 p.m. Saturday; and the anniversary service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Apostle Lois Lynch will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The downtown Galveston Holiday Sip & Stroll will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at merchants along The Strand and in the Postoffice Street District in Galveston. For information, visit galveston.com.
The city of Galveston will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and continue east to 25th Street. If you’d like to participate, visit galvestontx.gov/christmas parade. Entry fee is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The route begins at the courthouse annex building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. If you’d like to participate, call 409-684-5940.
The Ball High School Class of 1975 will host a Christmas gala fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at The Tasting Room, 3005 Church St. in Galveston. Tickets are $85 per person and includes dinner, music and valet parking. Limited tickets. To purchase, visit Ballhi1975.myevent.com or go to Janet’s What A Seam, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston.
The Galveston Community Band and the Galveston Heritage Chorale will present its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
