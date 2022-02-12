TODAY
The Galveston County Science Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Hermes Fitness Center and Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 5236 will have a barbecue chicken/sausage fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on the corner of Cedar and Laurel streets in La Marque. Tickets are $10. For tickets, call Roberto Cumento, 346-310-2000, Phillip Oliver, 210-882-7156, or Manuel Perez, 409-789-5281.
The Galveston County Master Gardener online spring plant sale will conclude through noon today online. The store can be found at https://store.galveston mg.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its storytime with Clifford the Big Red Dog at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Attendees will get to take pictures, as well as the opportunity to take home a craft, too. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Viva El Amor” Gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For tickets and information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
SUNDAY
New Directions Baptist Church will celebrate its 12th church anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson Sr. and New Beginnings Church will be the special guests. All are welcome. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 11:45 a.m. p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. The post also will have its Super Bowl party starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will be selling a ribs/sausage dinner from 2:30 p.m. until all sold out Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Plates are $15 for dine-in or $16 for carryout. Members and guests welcome. To place an order, call Kris Graves, 409-789-5792.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book. curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Take a treat for lunch afterward. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Doris Camp, 832-247-6915.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Tuesday. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 28 at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhistoricalsociety.org or email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gulf Coast Four Square Church, 6205 Delany Road in Hitchcock. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays Tuesday through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. District 3 City Councilman David Collins will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. Sgt. Michael Shane Vandergrifft, from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, will be the guest speaker. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 220 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will have its Seaside Chats at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 23 virtually. For information, topics, and to access, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov/education/seasidechats.html or email kelly.drinnen@noaa.gov.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Joel Clarke, a representative with the Texas Department of Transportation, Marie Robb and Sally Bakko, will be the guest speakers. Attendees also are encouraged to take nonperishable food items for a food drive. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Independent School District will have its Black History Month Health and Wellness Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 in the parking lot in front of the Scott building at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. If you’d like to participate and share information, email Johanna Murton, JohannaMurton@gisd.org.
The Galveston Island Democrats will have a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Rochelle Garza, Joe Jaworski, S. “T-Bone” Raynor, Chris Conrad and Williams Demond will be candidates in attendance. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Discovering Mentorship panel, sponsored by Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry and Big Phil’s Creole & Soul Food, will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1136 in Texas City. David Alcorn, Phylicia French, Greg Randall, Reggie Rusk and Train Smith will be the panelists. For information, email kghenry@texas citytx.gov or call 409-904-2091.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. All are welcome. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Black History program at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Sharon McDougle, who’s an author and worked at NASA, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear African attire. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
