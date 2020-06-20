The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) today at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in their vehicles. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have their annual hurricane preparedness and recovery meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. today. The meeting ID No. is 822-4735-2029 and the password is 9Wmewe. Several guest speakers will be on the call. For information, email Jerry Mohn, mohn@msn.com.
There will be a free community food distribution event at 10 a.m. today in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 626 Laurel St. in La Maque. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
Local authors Christine Ruiz Hopkins ad Heidi Lutz will be signing copies of their new book “100 Things to Do in Galveston Before You Die” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Tours of the mansion also will be available with a ticket. For information, call 409-762-7668.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit art accepted into its June Juried Show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 28 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Guests are asked to wear protective masks and maintain social distancing. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The La Marque Juneteenth Celebration sponsored by 409 Stop the Violence will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 1202 First St. in La Marque. Samuel Collins III will be the guest speaker. There also will be a vendor mall. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, call Tracie Steans, 409-655-9261.
The Galveston County United Rally, sponsored by Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Stringfellow Orchards, 7902 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call Sam Collins III, 409-256-3822, or Dedrick Johnson, 409-939-8102.
SUNDAY
The 409 Action Network will have its “A Day with Dad” event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on the basketball court at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Free barbecue, drinks, live DJ and entertainment will be provided. Take your own chairs. For information, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049 or 713-942-5930.
TUESDAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 2506 Ave. H, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. For information, call Jeffrey Gelb, 713-724-8800.
The public is invited to Part One: A Conversation about Racial Justice from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the outdoor pavilion at Texas Avenue Park at 17100 Texas Ave. in Webster. Kim Krist, president of the Bay Area Democratic Movement, will be the guest speaker. Attendees must wear face coverings. For information, call John Cobarruvias, 281-536-2457.
WEDNESDAY
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
ONGOING
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Artist Boat will be accepting registration for its Summer 2020 Eco-Camp at www.artistboat.org. The camps are for ages 11 to 15. Sessions will be limited to 10 campers. Sessions will be July 6 to 10; July 13 to 17; July 20 to 24; July 27 to 31; and Aug. 3 to 7. For information, email klaffey@artistboat.org or 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have its Students on Stage Summer Theater Camp for incoming sixth- through 12th-graders from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through June 26; and for incoming first- through fifth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays July 27 through Aug. 14 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
