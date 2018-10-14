HAPPY BIRTHDAY Angela Pleasant, Tomiá Ross, Alyssa Wilson, George Anthony Smith, Diane Hansen Peltier, Brenda Boyett Edwards Lauw, Nina Young Roppa, Natalie Armantrout, Brad Johnson, Darrell Clark, Michael Shawn Shorts, Alex Mason and Diann James.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Michel and Amy Garcia, celebrating 18 yeas of marriage; and the Rev. C.O. and Brenda Magee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.