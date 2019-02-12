HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jackiee Johnson, Khalil Jordyn Easley, Genesis Guajardo, Richard Wilson, Belinda Jay, Ray L. Edwards, Sparkle White, Mary Mae Gayden, C. W. Benson III, Pamela Osberry, Ameya Rogers, Emily Close Ward, Mary Worthy, and Kyle Andrews.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY The Rev. Kerry and Eva Tillmon, celebrating 34 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.