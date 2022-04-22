City meetings Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.

7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.

Thursday

5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.

7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.

May 2

9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.

4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.

5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.

6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.

7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.

7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.

May 3

9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.

3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.

5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925. 