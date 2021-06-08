TODAY
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-li brary.org/children-events.
Friendswood Public Library offers toddler storytime for ages birth to 3 years old at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiacona jr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood- public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will be offering its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3 at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. There also will be a special Fourth of July concert at 7:30 p.m. July 4. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Art of Coffee at 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. Zoom participation also is available. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
THURSDAY
Gulf Coast Self-Advocates will have a garage sale daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at New Life Fellowship Church at 2700 Texas Ave. in Texas City. For information, email info@arcgulfcoast.org or call Ricky Broussard at 281-241-1850.
The Galveston Independent School District will have a consultation meeting for any nonprofit private school and/or homeschooled students, who legally qualify as nonprofit at 9 a.m. Thursday in its library at the support center at 3904 Ave. T in Galveston. For information, contact Annette Scott, annettescott@gisd.org or 409-766-5116.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams Thursday through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Louisiana Irises” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Monica Martens, Ed.D., will present the class. Must pre-register. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its “Legacies of Excellence” Juneteenth celebration event at 6 p.m. Friday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project’s headquarters at 2211 Strand St. in Galveston. Naomi Carrier will be the presenter. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
SATURDAY
Artist Boat will have its World Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.artistboat.org/world-oceans-day-festival or call 409-632-0388.
The gospel group, Psalms Journey will be live in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Galveston at 7402 Stewart Road in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Vivian Gomez at 505-228-1127.
