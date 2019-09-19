The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-939-7512 or 409-789-2287.
The Seaside Seniors will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Augustine Episcopal Church, 1410 41st St., in Galveston. There will be food, games and line dancing. Contact Michelle Walker, ms.walk.1@hotmail.com or 832-244-1817.
The Rotary Club of League City will meet at noon Thursday at Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6555 South Shore Blvd., in League City. Visiting Rotarians are welcome. Contact Amy Killgore, amy.killgore@gmail.com or 832-647-3349.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Lunch will be on your own. Visitors are welcome. Call Alice Kenney at 409-986-5717, or Nancy Woods at 409-762-7143.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a chicken parmesan dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
The Island Quilters Guild will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. For information, call Marilyn Haupt at 409-739-4514.
The Galveston Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Nick’s Kitchen & Beach Bar at 3802 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Jessie Ann Bradshaw at 409-766-0350.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 Legion Riders will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Visit www.americanlegionpost89.org or call 409-771-5225.
The Legionnaires of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Bayside Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Don Raffa’s Mexican Restaurant at 523 Grand Ave. in Bacliff. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 281-433-2323.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
