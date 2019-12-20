The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
Donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and socks will be collected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at 102 S. Bell Drive in La Marque. Items are asked to be put into an old purse and dropped off. For information, call Nikki Melvin, 832-646-3122.
Wassail and Christmas cookies will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 28 at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Friday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Auxiliary of Post No. 554 will have a bake sale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Santa Claus is coming to town on a Friendswood Volunteer Department truck from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in various communities and neighborhoods in the city of Friendswood. Santa Claus also will make an appearance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kenneth Camp Fire Station No. 1, 1610 Whitaker Drive, in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have a bake sale from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Author Loren C. Steffy will be signing copies of his book “George P. Mitchell: Fracking, Sustainability, and an Unorthodox Quest to Save the Planet” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its annual Christmas party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. Ave. N. in Texas City. DJ Julie will play a variety of music. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a Christmas party from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. No cover charge. All are invited. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have its annual Christmas bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Monday in the lobby of Texas First Bank, 8128 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call JoAnn Robinson, 409-986-5036.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Christmas potluck at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
