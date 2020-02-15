HAPPY BIRTHDAY Benjamin Bailey, Cannon Andrew Cooper, Robert Hollins, Jacob Praker, Joseph Ashton, Angie Groom-Phillips, Janet Walker-Wilson, Manuel Trevino, Essence Watson, Valerie Hall Christian, Paul Montalbano, Ray Rekoff and Clifford Douglas.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Clifford and Anna Catherine Salisbury, celebrating 72 years; Mathew and Pamela Robinson, celebrating 28 years; and W. Perry and Susan A. Evans, celebrating 17 years of marriage.
