HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dave Mathews, Devynn Jarzombek, Betty Rivera, Doris Batiste Rhodes, Sion Franklin, Brianna Young, Anthony Henry III, Brad Graves, Linda Dailey, Tamika Horton, Yolanda Carroll, Courtney Matthews, Louise Callis and Jackie Cruz Callies.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Zion Millard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.