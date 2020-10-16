Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church will have a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at 4109 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Joanne Valencia, 409-692-1457, or the church, 409-373-1895.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online fall plant sale will begin at 8 a.m. today and end at 8 p.m. Saturday at https://galveston-county-master-gardener-assn.square.site. Annuals, perennials, fall vegetables and herbs, citrus, and more will be available. For information, email Nita Caskey, utx4nc@att.net.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to help with its Angel Tree registration from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. today; and Wednesday through Oct. 24. Times are flexible. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit www.salvationarmy galvestoncounty.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Salvation Army will accept registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 601 51st St. in Galveston; and Wednesday through Oct. 23 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.SalvationArmy GalvestonCounty.org or call 409-763-1691.
The Old Central Cultural Center will be selling dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its annual Boo on the Boardwalk at varying times Fridays through Oct. 30 and Saturdays through Oct. 24 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information and a complete list of events, visit www.kemahboard walk.com or call 281-334-9880.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will present “The Show Must Go On” today and Saturday at The Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, tickets and exact showtimes, visit www.bahbt.org or call 281-734-2838.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Police Chief Vernon Hale, Lt. Joel Caldwell, and Ed Jackson will be the speakers. To join the meeting, enter ID: 896-6494-7987 and password: 512273. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The city of League City will have its annual Harvest Festival from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Crafts and candy will be given out to the first 500 people. There also will be a costume and pumpkin carving contest. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The Santa Fe Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 13112 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. There’s no fee to attend; BYOB. For information, call Bob Wylie, 409-795-9047, or Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
SUNDAY
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will be observing Women’s Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through October at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Evelyn Dalton, of the New Life Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear red. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Word Power Church will have a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Sears parking lot area at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. All faith denominations and the public are welcome. For information, call Shirley Young, 281-559-2630.
MONDAY
The Galveston Independent School District’s Educational Foundation will have its annual Out to Eat for Education fundraiser Monday through Oct. 23. The community is encouraged to eat out at participating restaurants across the island during normal business hours. For participating restaurants and information, visit www.galvestonfoun dation.org or call Brittany Viegas, 409-766-5157.
WEDNESDAY
The Galveston County Apartment Association will have a meet the candidates event at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Wharf Room of Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Attendees will have to pay for their own food at $45 per person in advance or $50 at the door. To register, email gcaatx@gmail.com. For information, call Lisa Quintanilla, 409-762-8339.
UPCOMING
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will host its holiday market and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at its clubhouse and adjacent property at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Masks are required. Social distance protocols will be in place. For information, visit heritagegardener.org.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 70th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. with the following events: 70-year parade extraordinaire at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 beginning at the old Lincoln gym on Carver Street in Texas City (rain date is Nov. 7); pre-anniversary service will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1; and the final jubilee celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, both at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Yolanda Benford Proctor, 713-367-2925.
