“Great Day, Galveston,” by Jackie Liddell, a League City watercolor artist, won the McGivney Purchase Prize Award at the Galveston Art League’s Fall 2020 Juried Show. The award, named after Dr. Merlin McGivney, a dentist and prominent local artist, is given by the Rosenberg Library to an artwork in the fall juried show each year. The painting will become part of the library’s permanent collection.