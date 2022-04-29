TODAY
Universal Technical Institute and Ignite Worldwide will be offering $100,000 in tuition grants to female and female-identifying students interested in pursuing a technical education at UTI and careers in STEM-related fields. Applications will be accepted through today. For information and application, visit uti.edu.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week through Saturday at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@cavalla historicalfoundation.org or 346-220-7827.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present its “Stress Less: Resilience for Success” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Texas City High School Theatre will present the school edition of “Grease” at 7 p.m. today at 1431 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $10 a person. To purchase, visit texas citytheatre.ludus.com.
SATURDAY
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will be accepting applications for scholarships through Saturday. Open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Application can be found at fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual 5K Walk/Run event at 8 a.m. Saturday on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The event will begin on 45th Street and go toward 29th Street and back. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The city of League City will have its bird walk for adults event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clear Creek Nature Center, 1220 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City. For information and to sign up, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The “Be Not Conformed” mother and daughter conference will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Pearl Robinson, LaTosha Holmes and Ketara Gray will be the special guests. Tickets are $15 in advance (pay via Cash App: $theExchange68) or $20 at the door. For information, email Yvette McGill, yvettemcgill68@gmail.com.
The 26th annual Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the historic downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street between 20th and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit grandkidsfestival.com, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Paper Shredding Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. There will be a 15 box limit. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Sunshine Center will have its second annual Mother’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. A wide variety of flower arrangements, gift baskets and food concessions will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a fish fry from 1 p.m. until all sold out Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Plates are $10 each. DJ Char will provide music from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information and tickets, call 409-771-9266.
The American Heart Association will have its “Hearts Across Hollywood” Galveston Heart Ball Saturday at The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, email morgan.faiella@heart.org.
UPCOMING
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Christopher Nickerson and the Community Life Baptist Church will be the guests. All are welcome. For information, call 409-599-8847 or 281-763-4512.
Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration in the Clear Creek Independent School District for the 2022-23 school year will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through May 6 by appointment only. To register, visit ccisd.net/enroll; and for a complete listing of qualifications and information, visit ccisd.net/prek.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday at the in the Owner’s Club room on the third floor of the Diamond Beach Condominiums, 10327 FM 3005 in Galveston. Fellowship begins at 11 a.m. There will be door prizes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Baptist Ministers’ Association of Galveston County will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Dennis C. Jones, pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Houston, will be the evangelist. For information, email Eva Tillmon, sistert0806@gmail.com.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will perform live in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s Learning Resource Center, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-771-7683.
The Friendswood Gathering for the National Day of Prayer will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the pavilion at Stevenson Park, 901 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Exalt the Lord who has established us” is the theme. For information, email steve.n.martin@sbcglobal.net or call 832-607-1734.
The #WeStandWithUkraine fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 6 at Galveston Island Brewery, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call 832-970-2344.
First Christian Church will have its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Household items, toys, clothes, baked goods and more will be available. For information, call 409-945-2241.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Crenshaw Environmental Science Magnet team will have its second annual Young Gardeners Program Garden Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 7 at 416 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com/ygp-crenshaw-market or email Casey McAuliffe, info@gofarmersmarket.com.
Choose to Dream will have its free Mother/Daughter Line Dance event from 10 a.m. to noon May 7 at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. There will be door prizes; donations will be accepted. For information, email Loreal Hunter, elevatenstyle@yahoo.com, or call the park at 409-797-3700.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysisterskeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
May 16 is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon May 21 in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artistboat.org/cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
The 2022 Juneteenth Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. June 18 at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate, text 409-457-3570.
The 2022 Juneteenth Parade will begin at 1 p.m. June 18 at 26th and Ball streets and will travel down Ball Street and end at 41st and Ball St. in Galveston. A picnic will be afterward. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynetheia Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-632-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is seeking victim assistance volunteers. Bilingual volunteers are needed, too. To sign up, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. weekdays through June 17; and July 11 through the remainder of the upcoming school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
