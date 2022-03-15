TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg- library.org/children-events.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its children’s art forgery event from 10 a.m. to noon or 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For students in fourth-grade and older. Space is limited. To register, visit rosenberg- library.evanced.info or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. today at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. today at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Weather blogger Stan Blazyk will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Melissa Conway, Texas Election Integrity State Director for the Republican National Committee, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will sponsor the StepUP Radio Community Giveaway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. Free food pantry items, toiletries, clothes, shoes, electronics, and free COVID testing will be available. For information, email kghenry@texas citytx.gov.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
UPCOMING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its barbecue cook-off Friday and Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Cash prizes will be awarded. If you’d like to participate, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266; leave message if no answer.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Cucurbits: The Squash & Cucumber Family” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Successful Container Gardening” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Weston Ray, from the Daughtry & Farine Law Firm, will be the guest speaker. Take nonperishable food items for the county’s food bank. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonisland market.com.
The Bark of the Irish Pawrade, sponsored by GardenKids of Kemah, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. If you wish to participate, call Shelia Thorne, 281-334-7529. Gulf Coast tiny Paws Rescue also will have pets available for adoption.
The Bach Society of Houston will present a matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. A free-will offering of $5 to $10 per person is asked. For information, call 409-762-8477, Ext. 4.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its spring ride event Sunday. Sign up will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. The 100 mile-plus ride will begin at 11 a.m. and will go to Lou’s Back Porch in Arcola. All modes of transportation welcome. For information, call Jim Shipley, 817-780-8121, or Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 12th annual Fully Rely on God program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. “I Made It Through” is the theme. Chenica Grant will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear the color green. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Shrine of the True Cross St. Joseph and Spaghetti Dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the school’s gym at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. All proceeds will benefit St. Vincent de Paul. For information, call 281-337-5956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.